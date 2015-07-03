* Rhodium prices slip to lowest since 2004 at $790/oz
* Perception of plentiful supply hurts platinum metals
LONDON, July 3 Rhodium prices slid to their
lowest level in more than a decade on Friday, suffering along
with other platinum group metals from perceptions that the
metal, widely used in the car industry, is in plentiful supply.
Rhodium RHOD-LON fell to $790 an ounce on Friday, its
weakest since March 2004, extending three months of declines.
Among its sister metals, platinum also reached its lowest in
more than six years this week, and palladium its weakest since
the middle of 2013.
All three have been under heavy selling pressure after
failing to capitalise on an unprecedented five-month strike
among platinum miners in major producer South Africa last year,
which indicated availability of substantial above-ground stocks
of the metals.
"Clearly there's a good deal of metal in the market. South
African producers are back at full production, and they're
getting as much metal out of the door as possible to improve
their cash position," Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler said.
"(Rhodium) is a much more fundamental market than the other
platinum group metals," he said. "I think where we are now
reflects the lack of any significant bid in the market, or any
significant industrial demand growth."
Rhodium prices have tended to be volatile over the last
decade, rallying to a peak near $10,000 an ounce in 2008 before
dropping sharply as the global financial crisis hit industrial
metals demand.
Some 80 percent of global rhodium demand comes from the
automotive sector, which uses the metal in catalytic converters.
Most of the remainder is consumed by the chemical, electrical
and glassmaking industries.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Keith Weir)