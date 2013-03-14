* Cartel office says Asklepios must sell two medical
facilities
* Ruling allows Asklepios to block Rhoen from being bought
* Rhoen shares down 2 pct
FRANKFURT, March 14 German antitrust regulators
approved plans by hospital operator Asklepios to take a blocking
stake of over 10 percent in rival Rhoen-Klinikum under
certain conditions, making Rhoen a less likely takeover target.
The decision could help Asklepios in moves to limit the
options of Rhoen, which is seeking to forge an alliance or
tie-up with peers.
The German Federal Cartel Office said Asklepios would have
to sell a hospital and a medical centre in the Goslar region and
that Asklepios had offered to do so.
Regulators had previously raised doubts over the planned
share purchase, because under Rhoen's bylaws a stake of just 10
percent would give a shareholder a blocking minority and would
therefore give Asklepios some control over a rival.
Rhoen said on Thursday that if Asklepios were to accept the
antitrust remedies and go ahead with its share purchases, any
plans by Rhoen to buy more hospitals could result in further
regulatory restrictions on Asklepios.
This could prove to be an "own goal" for Asklepios, Rhoen
founder and shareholder Eugen Muench said in a statement.
Asklepios, which declined to comment, last year bought a
stake of less than 10 percent in Rhoen, thwarting a plan by
Fresenius, another hospital operator, to acquire
Rhoen.
That deal would have created a dominant private-sector
player in the hospitals industry in Germany large enough to
offer its own medical insurance. Sources have said that
Asklepios wanted to prevent the emergence of a much more
powerful rival.
Rhoen shares were down 2 percent at 1100 GMT as the ruling
gave Asklepios more sway in fending off any suitor.
Rhoen-Klinikum said in January it would try to persuade
those shareholders that opposed its merger with Fresenius to
support Rhoen in forging an alliance with peers
instead.
