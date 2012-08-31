(Corrects in 3rd paragraph to show Asklepios filed for approval to buy a stake, not to merge with Rhoen)

FRANKFURT Aug 31 Unlisted German hospitals chain Asklepios is planning to acquire more than 10 percent in rival Rhoen-Klinikum, a holding that would allow it to keep Rhoen's suitor Fresenius from taking full control of the target.

"We have enquired with the German Federal Cartel Office what the antitrust consequences would be of taking a stake of more than 10 percent in Rhoen," an Asklepios spokesman said in Friday.

Asklepios has placed a notice with Germany's antitrust watchdog that it plans to acquire a minority stake in Rhoen, a spokesman for the authority said.

Asklepios in late June bought a stake of more than 5 percent in Rhoen, at the time sabotaging a takeover bid launched by Fresenius, which had set itself a threshold of at least 90 percent to be tendered by Rhoen shareholders.

Rhoen's bylaws require a more than 90 percent approval among shareholders if it wants to change its equity capital or take other major strategic decisions.

Asklepios made its intentions regarding Rhoen public as German antitrust law requires a company to flag holdings in a rival if it can exert a considerable competitive influence, even if that holding is well below 25 percent.

Two sources close to the companies told Reuters on Thursday that Asklepios has told Rhoen it plans to raise its stake in its rival, in a strong message of defiance to Rhoen's suitor Fresenius.

