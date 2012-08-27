FRANKFURT Aug 27 Rhoen-Klinikum said medical supplies maker B. Braun Holding has bought 5 percent of the German hospitals operator's shares.

Rhoen suitor Fresenius is considering reviving its failed bid for Rhoen-Klinikum and industry experts have said B. Braun has been cooperating with unlisted hospital operator Asklepios to thwart the tie-up. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)