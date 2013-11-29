FRANKFURT Nov 29 Rhoen-Klinikum said on Friday that shareholder B. Braun Melsungen AG was seeking one or more seats on its supervisory board after B. Braun lifted its stake in the hospitals chain.

B. Braun lifted its stake to 15 percent of the voting rights as of Nov. 27., up from 14 percent previously, Rhoen said in a statement.

B. Braun, a medical supplies maker, has launched a legal challenge against the planned sale of most of Rhoen's hospitals to Fresenius. Rhoen and Fresenius claim the deal does not require shareholder approval.

Germany's antitrust regulator last month gave B. Braun the green light to raise its stake in Rhoen to 25 percent. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)