By Andreas Kröner and Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, July 5 Fresenius does not want to take any chances in trying to revive a deal to create a Germany-wide network of private hospitals, but the company is pinning its hopes on an interloper who has so far shown no willingness to cooperate.

Fresenius SE & Co. KG failed last week to win enough shareholder backing for its planned takeover of rival hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum after unlisted peer Asklepios, controlled by founder Bernard Broermann, snapped up a 5 percent stake in Rhoen.

Even though Rhoen founder Eugen Muench, who controls 12.45 percent of the group, on Monday expressed hope the deal could soon be revived, chances of success now appear to be dwindling, financial and company sources said on Thursday.

People familiar with the meeting said Chief Executive Officer Ulf Schneider addressed Rhoen's supervisory board on Wednesday to say he would not seek to lower the shareholder approval threshold of 90 percent required by Rhoen's bylaws, which proved too high a hurdle in the first attempt.

This would make settling with Broermann, who is expected to have raised his stake closer to 10 percent, a prerequisite for a fresh attempt.

"Schneider doesn't want to fall flat on his face again," said a person close to the matter.

Schneider would also push for a decision soon, the sources said, but Asklepios' Broermann has not answered calls and two people who have directly dealt with him in the past said he is unlikely to be rushed into accepting any concessions easily.

Rhoen shares extended losses and closed 2.3 percent lower at 16.73 euros.

Spokespeople for Rhoen and Fresenius declined to comment. Officials at Asklepios were not immediately available for comment.

The combination of Rhoen and Fresenius would have dwarfed Asklepios and smaller unlisted rival Sana, a possible motive for Asklepios to throw a spanner in the works.

Fresenius, which also makes generic infusion drugs and controls dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care, had said on Friday it would try to breathe new life into the hospitals deal.

One person who knows Broermann said his vision is to create a network of acute care hospitals combined with rehabilitation clinics that would offer package deals to medical insurers to help them cut treatment costs.

A combination of Fresenius' Helios hospitals unit and Rhoen would have undermined this strategy, the person said.

Asklepios last year took a majority stake in hospitals operator MediClin, which also has a network of 26 rehabilitation clinics.

The rationale for the Rhoen-Fresenius deal, in turn, had been to create the only nationwide network of private hospitals offering a hospital within an hour's drive to 75 percent of Germans.

Rhoen founder Muench's vision as part of the deal had been to provide medical insurance to offer treatments that most Germans have to wait months for under their statutory health plans.

Fresenius has said bulking up its Helios hospitals unit would help cut costs and boost revenue through closer co-operation between specialist and general clinics.

Private operators have grown by snapping up underfunded hospitals from debt-laden German municipalities, although political opposition to privatisation has slowed that process.

(Additional Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)