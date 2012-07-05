FRANKFURT, July 5 Fresenius does not want to take any chances in trying to revive a deal to create a Germany-wide network of private hospitals, but the company is pinning its hopes on an interloper who has so far shown no willingness to cooperate.

Fresenius SE & Co. KG failed last week to win enough shareholder backing for its planned takeover of rival hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum after unlisted peer Asklepios, controlled by founder Bernard Broermann, snapped up a 5 percent stake in Rhoen.

Even though Rhoen founder Eugen Muench, who controls 12.45 percent of the group, on Monday expressed hope the deal could soon be revived, chances of success now appear to be dwindling, financial and company sources said on Thursday.

People familiar with the meeting said Chief Executive Officer Ulf Schneider addressed Rhoen's supervisory board on Wednesday to say he would not seek to lower the shareholder approval threshold of 90 percent required by Rhoen's bylaws, which proved too high a hurdle in the first attempt.

This would make settling with Broermann, who is expected to have raised his stake closer to 10 percent, a prerequisite for a fresh attempt.

"Schneider doesn't want to fall flat on his face again," said a person close to the matter.

Schneider would also push for a decision soon, the sources said, but Asklepios' Broermann has not answered calls and two people who have directly dealt with him in the past said he is unlikely to be rushed into accepting any concessions easily.

The combination of Rhoen and Fresenius would have dwarfed Asklepios and smaller unlisted rival Sana, a possible motive for Asklepios to throw a spanner in the works.

One person who knows Broermann said his vision is to create a network of acute care hospitals combined with rehabilitation clinics that would offer package deals to medical insurers.

A combination of Fresenius' Helios hospitals unit and Rhoen would have undermined this strategy, the person said.

Spokespeople for Rhoen and Fresenius declined to comment. Officials at Asklepios were not immediately available for comment.

Fresenius had said on Friday it would try to breathe new life into the deal. (Additional Reporting by Frank Siebelt)