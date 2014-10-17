BRIEF-Medovex files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 mln - SEC filing
FRANKFURT Oct 17 Rhoen Klinikum Ag
* Says Muench Foundation sells shares for 16.5 million eur Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.