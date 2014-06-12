FRANKFURT, June 12 Investors in Germany's Rhoen-Klinikum on Thursday voted again to scrap a requirement in the hospitals chain's bylaws for shareholders holding 90 percent of the capital to approve major decisions, such as mergers and acquisitions.

The vote would lower the hurdle to 75 percent, as is the norm for German listed companies, but there are legal complaints from shareholders pending that will prevent the change from take effect for now.

Shareholders on Thursday also approved plans by the company to return about 1.67 billion euros from the proceeds of the sale of hospitals to shareholders.

Rhoen plans to buy back and cancel 51 percent of its shareholder capital. (Reporting by Andreas Kröner; Writing by Ludwig Burger, editing by David Evans)