* Xoma presents positive data from PTH1R monoclonal antibody program
FRANKFURT Nov 24 Unlisted German hospitals chain Asklepios' stake in Rhoen-Klinikum has increased to 15.25 percent from less than 10 percent, a regulatory filing by Rhoen showed on Monday.
A source told Reuters last week that Asklepios' holding in Rhoen was set to rise above 10 percent because it tendered no or few shares in a buy-back by Rhoen.
April 18 Johnson & Johnson, which is in the process of completing its $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech Actelion, reported on Tuesday quarterly revenue that missed analysts' estimates, hurt by lower demand for its pharmaceutical products.