FRANKFURT Oct 16 Rhoen Klinikum said
its supervisory board chairman and founder Eugen Muench sold
shares in the German hospitals chain for 106.4 million euros
($136 million).
It added that Muench's wife Ingeborg sold shares for 83.4
million euros.
The transactions reduce the combined Rhoen stake held by
Muench and his wife to about 7 percent from 12.5 percent
previously.
Rhoen previously launched a 1.7-billion-euro share buy-back
program to return some of the proceeds from a sale of hospitals
to Fresenius to shareholders.
(1 US dollar = 0.7838 euro)
