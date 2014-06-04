FRANKFURT, June 4 Rhoen-Klinikum
shareholder Eugen Muench, whose family owns 12.5 percent in the
German hospitals chain, said he would transfer some of the
shares into a foundation, which could divest Rhoen shares in the
future.
Muench will transfer a 1-percent stake in Rhoen into his
trust but he and his wife might later put the largest part of
their Rhoen shares into the vehicle, whose purpose will be to
support German hospitals in seeking closer collaboration with
one another, he said.
"The foundation is explicitly not set up to secure the
long-term existence of Rhoen-Klinikum," Muench told Reuters.
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Ludwig Burger;
Editing by Harro ten Wolde)