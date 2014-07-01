FRANKFURT, July 1 Germany's Fresenius has sold a 5 percent stake in German hospitals chain Rhoen-Klinikum for 23.20 euros per share, a person familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday.

Fresenius raised 160 million euros ($218.3 million) with the sale of the shares, which had been offered at 23.10-23.50 euro each, compared with Monday's closing price of 24.12 euros.

The divestment comes after Fresenius in 2013 struck a deal with Rhoen to buy most of its hospitals for 3.07 billion euros.

