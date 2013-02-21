FRANKFURT Feb 21 German hospital operator
Rhoen-Klinikum issued a profit outlook for 2013 below
analyst expectations, following two profit warnings last year.
The group, which Fresenius unsuccessfully tried to
take over last year, said it expects about 325 million euros
($435 million) in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) this year and net profit of 110
million euros.
Analyst had expected 343 million euros and 134 million for
EBITDA and net income, respectively.
EBITDA for 2012 fell 14 percent to 292 million, slightly
less than the 294 million expected and broadly in line with the
company's guidance.
Rhoen is struggling to fix problems at Giessen-Marburg,
Germany's only privately owned university teaching hospital, and
recently struck a restructuring deal with a regional government.
It had to cut its full-year outlook twice last year because of
wage hikes and losses there.
($1 = 0.7479 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)