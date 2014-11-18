* Gets 46.8 pct acceptance, had targeted 47.6 pct

* Returns 1.63 bln euros from 3 bln hospitals sale (Adds source on Asklepios shareholdings)

FRANKFURT Nov 18 Rhoen-Klinikum AG is on track to return 1.63 billion euros ($2.04 billion) to investors via a share buy-back, which is likely to affect stakes held by its three main shareholders.

Rhoen, which runs specialist clinics and university teaching hospitals, last month launched the buy-back offer for a total of 1.7 billion euros to return some of the proceeds from a 3 billion sale of most of its hospitals to Fresenius SE.

The buy-back will have an impact on the holdings of the company's three largest shareholders but the company's statement on Tuesday did not say what they would hold after the buy-back.

Earlier this month, Rhoen said a possible change in "strategic shareholders" could influence the medium to long-term direction of the company.

A Rhoen spokesman said the company was not currently able to disclose the percentages held by the biggest shareholders.

One of the main shareholders, Rhoen's supervisory board chairman Eugen Muench, recently started selling some of his shares, which sources at the time said heralded a gradual exit from the company he founded and built up.

Muench and his wife in October cut their combined Rhoen stake to about 7 percent from 12.5 percent previously. After the buy-back and cancellation of shares, that percentage is set to nearly double.

Before the buy-back programme, the group's two other major shareholders, medical supplies maker B. Braun and rival hospital chain Asklepios, held 18 percent and about 5 percent, respectively.

Asklepios tendered no or few shares in the buy-back, and its stake will increase to more than 10 percent following the transaction, a source familiar with the deal said.

By contrast, B. Braun had said it would participate in the buy-back and its shareholding will shrink as a result.

Asklepios and B. Braun declined to comment.

B. Braun, owned by the family of Ludwig Georg Braun, and Asklepios in 2012 scuppered Rhoen's attempted tie-up with healthcare group Fresenius. They bought enough Rhoen shares between them to have a blocking minority because they feared the emergence of a dominant player in the German hospitals market.

Fresenius and Rhoen founder Muench eventually circumvented the shareholders' opposition by arranging a 3 billion euro deal for some of the hospitals. (1 US dollar = 0.7998 euro) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Arno Schuetze and Jane Merriman)