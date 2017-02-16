WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 16 A committee of Rhoen Klinikum's supervisory board on Thursday proposed to cut the number of management board members and remove two key executives, finance chief Jens-Peter Neumann and chief operating officer Martin Menger.
The recommendation will be decided on at the supervisory board's next meeting on Feb. 23, Rhoen Klinikum said in a statement.
Manager Magazin reported earlier that the company was planning to reshuffle its management board and that Neumann and Menger could lose their positions. (Reporting by Anna Serafin; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.