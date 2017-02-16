Feb 16 A committee of Rhoen Klinikum's supervisory board on Thursday proposed to cut the number of management board members and remove two key executives, finance chief Jens-Peter Neumann and chief operating officer Martin Menger.

The recommendation will be decided on at the supervisory board's next meeting on Feb. 23, Rhoen Klinikum said in a statement.

Manager Magazin reported earlier that the company was planning to reshuffle its management board and that Neumann and Menger could lose their positions. (Reporting by Anna Serafin; Editing by Christoph Steitz)