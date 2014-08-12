FRANKFURT Aug 12 Goldman Sachs and
Berenberg Bank have placed Rhoen-Klinikum shares
previously held by Swedish pension firm Alecta at 22.50 euros
($30.02) in a 65.5 million euro sale on the open market, two
people familiar with the transaction told Reuters on Tuesday.
Goldman and Berenberg, which declined to comment, said late
on Monday they were selling a Rhoen stake of up to 2.1 percent
previously held by their client Alecta via an accelerated
bookbuilding to institutional shareholders.
They said on Monday that Alecta would hold on to 4 million
shares, equal to a 2.9 percent stake.
(1 US dollar = 0.7493 euro)
