FRANKFURT Aug 12 Goldman Sachs and Berenberg Bank have placed Rhoen-Klinikum shares previously held by Swedish pension firm Alecta at 22.50 euros ($30.02) in a 65.5 million euro sale on the open market, two people familiar with the transaction told Reuters on Tuesday.

Goldman and Berenberg, which declined to comment, said late on Monday they were selling a Rhoen stake of up to 2.1 percent previously held by their client Alecta via an accelerated bookbuilding to institutional shareholders.

They said on Monday that Alecta would hold on to 4 million shares, equal to a 2.9 percent stake.

(1 US dollar = 0.7493 euro) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)