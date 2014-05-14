FRANKFURT May 14 German hospitals operator
Rhoen-Klinikum confirmed its 2015 outlook but stopped
short of giving a prediction for this year as it is regrouping
after the sale of about two-thirds of its hospitals.
Rhoen this year wrapped up the sale of 40 hospitals and 13
outpatient facilities to healthcare group Fresenius
for 3 billion euros ($4.11 billion).
The company confirmed its 2015 outlook for revenues of
1.06-1.12 billion euros and earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 145-155
million euros.
Next year will be Rhoen-Klinikum's first full financial year
under the new corporate structure.
($1 = 0.7296 Euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Ludwig Burger)