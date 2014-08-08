BRIEF-Verona Pharma announces pricing of global offering, approval to list on NASDAQ
* Verona Pharma announces pricing of global offering and approval to list on the NASDAQ global market
FRANKFURT Aug 8 Rhoen-Klinikum, the German hospitals chain that sold most of its facilities to Fresenius SE, said net income in the first half jumped to 1.21 billion euros ($1.62 billion) from 50.8 million euros a year earlier, boosted by a gain from the asset sale.
While the group did not provide an outlook for this year, it said it expected revenue of 1.06-1.12 billion euros and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 145-155 million euros next year.
($1 = 0.7485 euro) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Verona Pharma announces pricing of global offering and approval to list on the NASDAQ global market
* Says it will retire 85 million shares( 4 percent of outstanding ) of its common stock on May 31