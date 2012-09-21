FRANKFURT, Sept 21 Hospital chain Sana-Klinken
is increasing its stake in Rhoen-Klinikum, even
considering a merger, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.
Rhoen-Klinikum was not immediately available for comment.
The company's supervisory board chairman and founder of
Rhoen-Klinikum Eugen Muench said he was not in talks with
Sana-Kliniken and its owners, adding he was personally unaware
of the group buying further shares.
Shares in Rhoen-Klinikum rose 6.5 percent after the news.
Earlier this month, German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius
dropped its attempt to take over Rhoen-Klinikum after
two other companies bought stakes to block the 3.1 billion-euro
merger of Germany's two biggest private hospital operators.
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener)