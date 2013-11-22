BRIEF-Kuwait Finance and Investment FY profit falls
* FY net profit 211,491 dinars versus 985,673 dinars year ago
FRANKFURT Nov 22 Talks have broken down between German hospitals chain Rhoen-Klinikum and its shareholders B. Braun Melsungen AG and Asklepios in a row over the sale of hospitals to Fresenius SE.
"Currently, no further talks are planned," a spokesman for Rhoen Chairman Eugen Muench said on Friday.
B. Braun confirmed on Friday it had filed a lawsuit requesting that a German court halt the planned sale of the hospitals. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Maria Sheahan)
* FY net profit 211,491 dinars versus 985,673 dinars year ago
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Completes merger of First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi by issuing 1.254 new NBAD share for each 1 FGB share, for FGB shareholders as of close of 30 March 2017