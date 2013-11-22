FRANKFURT Nov 22 Talks have broken down between German hospitals chain Rhoen-Klinikum and its shareholders B. Braun Melsungen AG and Asklepios in a row over the sale of hospitals to Fresenius SE.

"Currently, no further talks are planned," a spokesman for Rhoen Chairman Eugen Muench said on Friday.

B. Braun confirmed on Friday it had filed a lawsuit requesting that a German court halt the planned sale of the hospitals. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Maria Sheahan)