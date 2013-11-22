Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
FRANKFURT Nov 22 Rhoen-Klinikum said on Friday that shareholder B. Braun secured 14 percent of the voting rights in the hospitals chain as of Nov. 21 and intends to buy further shares in the coming 12 months.
B. Braun, which last month said it held 11 percent of Rhoen, earlier said it had filed a lawsuit to halt the planned sale of hospitals accounting for about two-thirds of Rhoen's revenues to Fresenius.
According to Rhoen's statement, B. Braun intends to seek representation on Rhoen's supervisory board but does not intend to influence the composition of the administration, management or supervisory board of Rhoen beyond that. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year