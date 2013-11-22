FRANKFURT Nov 22 Rhoen-Klinikum said on Friday that shareholder B. Braun secured 14 percent of the voting rights in the hospitals chain as of Nov. 21 and intends to buy further shares in the coming 12 months.

B. Braun, which last month said it held 11 percent of Rhoen, earlier said it had filed a lawsuit to halt the planned sale of hospitals accounting for about two-thirds of Rhoen's revenues to Fresenius.

According to Rhoen's statement, B. Braun intends to seek representation on Rhoen's supervisory board but does not intend to influence the composition of the administration, management or supervisory board of Rhoen beyond that. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)