FRANKFURT, July 27 German hospitals operator Rhoen-Klinikum cut its full-year earnings outlook, citing stalled restructuring measures at University Hospital Giessen and Marburg and higher wages.

The group, which Fresenius failed to take over this month, said it now expected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 315 million euros ($387.45 million) this year and net income of 117 million euros.

Rhoen, which previously predicted EBITDA of 350 million euros and net income of 145 million euros, said its results could come in as much as 5 percent higher or lower than its new outlook.

The group also said that the takeover approach had had a negative effect on its performance.

"Management capacities were tied to a considerable extent, whilst important decisions of an operative nature were put off."

($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)