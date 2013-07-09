Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
(Refiles to remove extraneous initials from headline)
* B. Braun files court case vs Rhoen shareholder vote on bylaws
* It is second shareholder to contest AGM vote
FRANKFURT, July 9 B. Braun Holding, an investor in Rhoen-Klinikum, said it had filed a case on Tuesday contesting a shareholder vote to remove a barrier to the German hospital operator being taken over.
Rhoen's owners unexpectedly voted last month to scrap a requirement in its bylaws for shareholders holding 90 percent of its capital to approve major decisions, such as a takeover of the company.
The vote may have put Rhoen back in the sights of healthcare group Fresenius, whose 3.1 billion euro ($4.1 billion) takeover attempt was thwarted last year.
However, the motion was passed only after votes belonging to medical supplies maker B. Braun, who had opposed the Fresenius deal, were dismissed as invalid by Rhoen's Chairman and founder Eugen Muench - who had originally invited Fresenius to bid.
B. Braun filed the case with the regional court of Nuernberg-Fuerth. Another Rhoen-Klinikum shareholder had submitted on Monday a complaint against the resolution approved at the company's annual shareholders meeting in June.
A spokesman for the court did not identify the shareholder who had filed the case on Monday. (Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Keiron Henderson and Pravin Char)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: