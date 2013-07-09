Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
FRANKFURT, July 9 Rhoen-Klinikum shareholder B. Braun said it has filed a court case contesting the annual general meeting resolution which had voted in favour of amending the company's bylaws.
The AGM resolution removed a barrier to the hospital operator being taken over.
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; editing by Keiron Henderson)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: