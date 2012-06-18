* Eugen Muench and his wife tender 12.5 percent stake
* Swedish pension firm Alecta sells 9.1 percent stake
* Sales put Fresenius well on way to take over Rhoen
FRANKFURT, June 18 Rhoen-Klinikum AG's
two biggest shareholders are selling their holdings to Fresenius
SE, putting the German healthcare group well on its
way to taking over the hospital operator.
Fresenius in April unveiled a plan to buy Rhoen for 3.1
billion euros ($3.9 billion), which would make it by far the
largest private-sector operator of German hospitals.
Fresenius, which controls dialysis specialist Fresenius
Medical Care, said on Monday that Rhoen founder and
Chairman Eugen Muench and his wife have tendered their 12.5
percent stake to Fresenius, as expected.
Separately, Swedish pension firm Alecta said it had decided
to sell its 9.1 percent stake in Rhoen to Fresenius as well.
"We are confident that Fresenius-Helios and Rhoen-Klinikum
together will reach the targeted structure and results set forth
for this transaction," Alecta portfolio manager Leif Toernvall
said in a statement.
Rhoen and Fresenius's Helios division compete with German
private-sector peers Asklepios and smaller Sana Kliniken, both
unlisted.
The proposed Rhoen takeover represents a rare growth
opportunity for Fresenius. German hospital privatisation has
been slow due to the need for millions of euros of investment at
each potential target and the prospect of laborious
restructuring efforts following any takeover.
Rhoen is one of Germany's largest private hospital
operators, with 53 hospitals, 39 health-care centers and 2011
sales of 2.6 billion euros.
The acceptance period for Fresenius' 22.50 euro-per-share
offer ends on June 27. If the acceptance threshold of 90 percent
is reached by then that period will be extended by two weeks.
Other shareholders of Rhoen include SEB with about
7.6 percent, or 12.4 percent including options, and Swiss lender
UBS with 5.2 percent.
U.S. investor John Paulson, who holds 3.6 percent of Rhoen,
said last week he will tender his 3.6 percent stake in the
company.