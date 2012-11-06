FRANKFURT Nov 6 German hospitals operator Rhoen-Klinikum cut its 2012 profit outlook due to the cost of restructuring University Hospital Giessen Marburg.

The company said on Tuesday it now sees 2012 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of about 295 million euros ($377.64 million) this year, compared with a previous outlook for 315 million euros.

Net profit will come in at about 95 million euros, it said, while it previously said it expected profit of 117 million euros.

($1 = 0.7812 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)