FRANKFURT Jan 24 Rhoen-Klinikum will reach out to shareholders who blocked Fresenius from buying the German hospitals chain to persuade them to support Rhoen in forging a new alliance with peers.

Rhoen's Chief Executive told journalists on Thursday that he would sound out dissenting shareholders such as rival hospital operator Asklepios and medical gear supplier B.Braun to see what could allay their concerns.

He would also discuss collaboration deals that Rhoen could strike with rivals if a merger cannot be agreed on.

"However, a tie-up based on cooperation agreements is not as robust (as a merger)," CEO Martin Siebert said.

He also said that McKinsey consultants have mapped out a plan whereby Rhoen's troubled Giessen-Marburg hospital could return to profitability by end-2014 by cutting 250 jobs. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener and Ludwig Burger)