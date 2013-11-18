FRANKFURT Nov 18 German hospitals chain
Rhoen-Klinikum is in talks to settle a row with
dissident shareholders who have fought a tie-up with diversified
healthcare group Fresenius, two of the companies
involved said on Monday.
Fresenius last year tried to take over Rhoen but failed
after two shareholders weighed in. In September, it agreed to
buy about two thirds of Rhoen's assets in a deal it said does
not require shareholder approval.
Rhoen shareholder B. Braun, a medical supplies maker who had
opposed the initial Fresenius-Rhoen tie-up, last month lifting
its stake in Rhoen to an 11 percent blocking minority, raising
questions about his motives.
A spokesman for Fresenius and a spokeswoman for B. Braun
told Reuters that four-way talks with Fresenius and another
Rhoen shareholder, hospitals chain Asklepios, were underway in
an attempt to settle the acrimonious dispute.
Talks between the squabbling sides are ongoing but if they
come to terms it would eliminate any uncertainty around the 3.1
billion euros ($4.2 billion) hospitals deal and would mend a
rift that could potentially paralyse what remains of Rhoen.
A spokesman for Rhoen Chairman and founder Eugen Muench and
an Asklepios spokesman both declined to comment. Rhoen had no
immediate comment.
The Fresenius spokesman added that Fresenius's purchase of
hospitals that account for about two thirds of Rhoen's revenues
was on track and would not be called into question during the
talks.
