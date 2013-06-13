BRIEF-Immunogen and Sanofi amend license agreements
* Immunogen - co, affiliate of Sanofi have amended their license agreements covering all compounds in development by sanofi using Immunogen's technology
FRANKFURT, June 13 Rhön-Klinikum : * Shares rise 11.8 percent in early trade after shareholders scrap barrier to
takeovers
* InVivo Therapeutics announces update to the contemporary Thoracic SCI Registry Study (the "contempo registry study")