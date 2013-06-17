* Lawyer says dispute could be with federal court in 18 mths

* Says shareholder representative failed to produce docs

* Barrier against takeover remains while case pending (Adds background on takeover attempt, details)

By Ludwig Burger and Frank Siebelt

FRANKFURT, June 17 A looming legal battle between German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinkum AG and a dissident shareholder could drag on for months, a lawyer for Rhoen's chairman said, delaying a possible takeover of the group.

Rhoen said last week a shareholder who opposed a takeover of Rhoen-Klinikum would contest a shareholder vote to remove a barrier to any future deals because his votes were rejected as invalid.

"A dispute over the non-acceptance of votes could be with the Federal Court of Justice in about 18 months if there are repeated appeals with the lower courts," Franz Enderle of law firm Bub Gauweiler & Partner, who advises Rhoen chairman and founder Eugen Muench, told Reuters on Monday.

He added the German federal court, the country's highest forum for settling civil disputes, already had a backlog of cases, making it hard to predict how long it would take from there.

Last Wednesday, Rhoen's owners had unexpectedly voted to scrap a requirement in its bylaws for shareholders holding 90 percent of its capital to approve major decisions, such as a takeover of the company.

The vote could have put Rhoen back in the sights of healthcare group Fresenius, whose 3.1 billion euro ($4.1 billion) takeover attempt was thwarted last year.

However, the motion was only passed after votes belonging to the owner of medical supplies maker B. Braun, a shareholder who had contested the Fresenius deal, were dismissed as invalid by Chairman Muench - who had originally invited Fresenius to bid.

Rhoen said last Thursday it had been notified by B. Braun's holding company that it would fight the vote in court. For as long as the case is pending, the 90 percent hurdle will remain in force.

Enderle said the solicitor who intended to vote on behalf of B. Braun chose a complex type of legal representation that would have required more documents than the ones he produced at the shareholders' meeting.

A spokeswoman for B. Braun declined to comment.

B. Braun competes with Fresenius in medical equipment such as infusion and tube feeding supplies, as well as dialysis machines. The privately held group risks losing an important client if Rhoen were to merge into Fresenius' hospitals division.

B. Braun and unlisted rival hospital chain Asklepios last year torpedoed Rhoen's attempted tie-up with Fresenius, buying enough Rhoen shares between them to have a blocking minority.

If the 90 percent clause is removed from Rhoen's bylaws, future strategic moves would require approval by only 75 percent of shareholders, as is common in Germany.

($1 = 0.7498 euros)