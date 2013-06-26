FRANKFURT, June 26 Rhoen-Klinkum said
it would file for entry into the commercial register a
shareholder vote to remove a barrier to the hospital operator
being taken over, even though a dissident investor plans to
contest the vote in court.
In a statement on Wednesday, Rhoen also said that the
registry court may suspend the entry until a deadline to contest
the vote in court has passed or until there is a court ruling in
any legal dispute over the vote, Rhoen added.
Earlier this month Rhoen's owners had unexpectedly voted to
scrap a requirement in its bylaws for shareholders holding 90
percent of its capital to approve major decisions, such as a
takeover of the company.
However, the motion was only passed after votes belonging to
the owner of medical supplies maker B. Braun were dismissed as
invalid. B. Braun has said it would challenge the vote in court.
Changes to the bylaws of a company need to be entered into
the commercial register to come into effect.
