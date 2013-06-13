FRANKFURT, June 13 Some voting rights of
Rhoen-Klinikum shareholder B. Braun were not accepted
at the hospital operator's annual shareholders' meeting, Rhoen
Chairman Eugen Muench said on Thursday.
Muench said in a statement that the eligibility of a B.
Braun representative who was meant to cast votes on behalf of
the company could not be ascertained in time.
The exclusion of B. Braun's voting rights led to a motion
being unexpectedly passed at the AGM on Wednesday that will do
away with a requirement for shareholders holding 90 percent of
its capital to approve major strategic decisions.
That could put Rhoen back onto once-suitor Fresenius's
shopping list.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)