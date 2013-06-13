FRANKFURT, June 13 Rhoen-Klinikum
cautioned that a shareholder vote that removed a major barrier
against a takeover of the German hospital operator would not
necessarily lead to a new bid from one-time suitor Fresenius
.
"One should not conclude from the change to the bylaws that
there will automatically be a new takeover attempt, in
particular from Fresenius, or renewed momentum," the company
said in a statement on Thursday.
Rhoen owners late on Wednesday unexpectedly voted to scrap a
requirement for shareholders holding 90 percent of its capital
to approve major strategic decisions, which could put the German
hospital operator back onto Fresenius's shopping list.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)