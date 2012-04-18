April 18 Merger and acquisition activity among
registered investment advisers (RIAs) rose in the first quarter
and bigger deals were completed as more advisers went
independent, according to Charles Schwab Corp's adviser
services arm.
The number of advisers who sold or merged their firms rose
to 17 from 15 in the year-earlier quarter and from 13 in the
fourth quarter of last year, Schwab said in a report.
The results "demonstrate the health and vigor of the RIA
industry. As we know, capital is very opportunistic, and it's
flowing in the RIA space," said Jon Beatty, senior vice
president of client development for Schwab Advisor Services.
Total assets under management of the acquired firms jumped
to just under $24 billion from $7.6 billion a year earlier and
$6.2 billion in the fourth quarter.
Part of the large rise in assets related to AMG Wealth
Partners' acquisition of Veritable, LP, a firm that
manages over $10 billion in assets for nearly 200
ultra-high-net-worth families.
"But even when you pull that out of the $24 billion, it was
still a very healthy quarter," Beatty said. "Seven deals of the
17 were north of $1 billion, so by and large it was a quarter
full of good-sized deals."
Nine of the transactions involved advisers leaving big
traditional brokerages in favor of the independent model.
National acquiring firms, such as High Tower and Focus
Financial, which buy controlling stakes in firms and also
acquire them out of the big traditional brokerages, were
involved in 53 percent of the deals.
Intrachannel deals, often involving RIAs who are nearing
retirement or looking to build their practices through
affiliations with larger firms by combining with other RIAs,
rather than banks of consolidators, made up 35 percent of the
transactions.
Regional banks bought 6 percent of the firms, while the rest
were bought by private equity and financial services companies.
National banks were not involved in any of the deals.
Schwab has been tracking M&A transactions among RIAs since
2004. It focuses mainly on firms that serve high-net-worth
individuals, firms that manage at least $50 million in assets,
and brokers breaking away from big traditional brokerages.