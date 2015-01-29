Jan 29 Riber SA :

* Reports Q4 revenue of 7.4 million euros ($8.4 million) versus 13.2 million euros year ago

* Reports FY revenue of 16.6 million euros versus 23.5 million euros year ago

* Confirms forecast for a FY net loss of over 3 million euros for 2014