UPDATE 2-STMicro lines up insider to break gridlock over CEO succession
* Shares up 2.1 percent (Recasts on CEO succession, adds detail, analysts, shares)
July 31RIB Software AG
* Says it acquires 100% of Byggeweb A/S (Docia), Copenhagen, Denmark
* Says after acquisition will be integrating Docia's cloud based Project- and Facility-Management platform within the iTWO 5D Big Data technology
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Shares up 2.1 percent (Recasts on CEO succession, adds detail, analysts, shares)
* March quarter net profit 46 million rupees versus 96 million rupees year ago