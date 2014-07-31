July 31 RIB Software AG : * Says H1 net income EUR 6.06 million versus EUR 3.26 million year ago * Says H1 revenue EUR 27.1 million versus EUR 26.9 million year ago * Says H1 EBITDA EUR 9.2 million versus EUR 7.1 million year ago * Says H1 EBIT EUR 6.4 million versus EUR 4.6 million year ago * Says H1 revenue after adjusting for currency effects of EUR 27.6 million