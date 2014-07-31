UPDATE 1-Fresenius poaches Telefonica Deutschland CFO -Manager Magazin
* Telefonica D. says Empey's contract runs until end-2018 (Adds comment from Telefonica Deutschland, details on Empey's career)
July 31 RIB Software AG : * Says H1 net income EUR 6.06 million versus EUR 3.26 million year ago * Says H1 revenue EUR 27.1 million versus EUR 26.9 million year ago * Says H1 EBITDA EUR 9.2 million versus EUR 7.1 million year ago * Says H1 EBIT EUR 6.4 million versus EUR 4.6 million year ago * Says H1 revenue after adjusting for currency effects of EUR 27.6 million
versus EUR 26.9 million year ago * Source text - ID:bit.ly/1ps49JA * Further company coverage
* Telefonica D. says Empey's contract runs until end-2018 (Adds comment from Telefonica Deutschland, details on Empey's career)
* Allocates 12.0 million series K shares to two natural persons and one legal person