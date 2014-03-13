* Posts fourth-quarter loss due to production costs
* Sets 2014 capital budget of $1.23 bln vs $629 mln year-ago
* Expects to spend 35 pct of budget on Marcellus
* Fourth-quarter production more than doubles
* Shares fall as much as 6 percent
March 13 Rice Energy Inc a natural gas
producer which went public two months ago, forecast a
smaller-than-expected rise in full-year production, sending its
shares down as much as 6 percent.
Rice said it expects production to more than double in 2014
as it increased spending on its wells in Pennsylvania's
Marcellus shale field, but analysts said the outlook fell below
Wall Street estimates.
"2014 production is a bit lower than what the Street was
hoping for, though I believe company is being conservative,"
SunTrust Robinson Humphrey's Neal Dingmann said.
Rice said it expects 2014 net production to average between
260-310 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day
(mmcf/d), the midpoint of which is below market estimates of 304
mmcf/d, according to analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.
Rice, founded by former BlackRock Inc portfolio
manager Daniel Rice and his family in 2007, almost doubled its
2014 budget to boost its acreage in Marcellus and bring more
wells to production, hoping to take advantage of stronger
natural gas prices.
Prices have firmed this year as the bitterly cold weather in
North America drove demand, after years of declines due to
excess supplies.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration raised its 2014
forecast to $4.44 per million British thermal units from $4.17
in its short-term energy outlook report released on Tuesday.
The stronger prices helped production at Rice, which also
has assets in Ohio's Utica shale field, to average 126 mmcf/d in
2013. Output more than doubled to 154 mmcf/d in the fourth
quarter ended Dec. 31.
To further boost production this year, Rice almost doubled
its 2014 budget to $1.23 billion, about 35 percent of which is
earmarked for the natural gas-rich Marcellus Shale.
The company said production growth would be weighted to the
latter half of the year when about two-thirds of its 37 wells in
Marcellus would come online and 6 out of 7 wells in Utica would
start producing, CFO Grayson Lisenby said on a conference call.
Rice, which has set aside $385 million of its 2014 budget
for leasehold acquisitions in 2014, said it was looking at buy
10,000 acres, 7,000 of which will be in the Marcellus field, CEO
Daniel Rice said on the call.
The company also earmarked $265 million for infrastructure
development. Rice said last month it would buy a 28-mile natural
gas pipeline and gathering system in Pennsylvania for $110
million.
Rice's larger rival Antero Resources Corp, which also
operates in Marcellus and Utica, expects output to rise by at
least two-thirds this year. Antero went public in October.
Rice's fourth-quarter net loss was $8.7 million, or 7 cents
per share, driven by production costs, an expense related to
depreciation, depletion and amortization and loss on derivative
instruments. The company did not provide results for the
year-earlier period.
Founder Daniel Rice left BlackRock in 2012 in the wake of a
potential conflict of interest that involved the exploration and
production company. A unit of Rice Energy at the time had a
joint venture with Alpha Natural Resources Inc, one of
his mutual fund's top holdings.
Rice Energy shares fell nearly 2.6 percent to $23.80 in
afternoon trading. They have risen as much as 12 since their
debut in January on the New York Stock Exchange.