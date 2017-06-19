WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 U.S. oil and gas company EQT Corp said on Monday it would buy oil and gas producer Rice Energy for $6.7 billion in cash and shares.
Rice Energy shareholders will receive $5.30 per share in cash and 0.37 EQT shares for each share they hold, EQT said.
EQT's offer translates to $27.05 per Rice Energy share, representing a premium of 37.4 percent to Rice Energy's Friday closing price, according to Reuters calculations. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.