HANOI, April 10 Global milled rice trade this year is forecast to drop 2.5 percent from 2014 to 41.3 million tonnes, due mainly to good stockpiles or higher production in Asia, the United Nations food agency said on Friday.

Global paddy output in 2015 is forecast to edge up 1.1 percent from last year to 749.8 million tonnes, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said in its rice market monitor report for April.

Thailand is expected to retain the world's largest rice export position this year with shipments of 11.2 million tonnes, followed by 9.3 million tonnes from India and 6.5 million tonnes from Vietnam.

As such, the three Asian nations would account for a combined 65 percent of the world's rice trade, down slightly from 68 percent last year. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by David Evans)