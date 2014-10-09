* Govt and private sector investing heavily
* Rice self-sufficiency expected in 2016
* Aiming to begin rice exports in 2018
* Building 30 processing units with Indian loans
By Loucoumane Coulibaly
ABIDJAN, Oct 9 Ivory Coast aims to become the
rice bowl of West Africa as it ramps up production and
processing of the regional staple food with an eye on beginning
exports in 2018 and generating more than a million jobs, a
government official said.
In the midst of an economic revival after years of political
turmoil ended with a brief civil war in 2011, the country better
known as the world's biggest cocoa producer is investing about
$4 billion as part of a programme to diversify its agricultural
sector and create jobs.
French-speaking West Africa's largest economy is growing
again after the decade-long political struggle between a
rebel-held north and government-controlled south. It achieved
growth of 9.8 percent in 2012, but unemployment among its 20
million people remains high, especially among the young.
Currently a rice importer, Ivory Coast spent about 235
billion CFA francs ($455 million) on rice from Thailand, India,
Pakistan and Vietnam last year, but Yacouba Dembele, director of
the national office for rice development, is targeting
self-sufficiency within two years.
Dembele told Reuters that 477 billion CFA francs will be
invested in the 2012-16 period to develop the rice industry,
with about 60 percent coming from the private sector.
"We want to be the granary of the (West African) sub-region
and from 2018 we want to start to satisfy the sub-region's rice
needs," Dembele said. "We have the potential."
The government has signed investment agreements with foreign
companies including France's Louis Dreyfus Commodities
, Algeria's Cevital, Export Trading Group of
Singapore and Switzerland's Ameropa.
Under the programme, the government is organising
distribution of high-yield seeds to farmers and bankrolling the
development of new production areas and irrigation systems.
In and around the western town of Gagnoa - one of the areas
that has benefited from the programme despite being better known
as a cocoa growing hub - dozens of new rice plots have appeared.
MULTIPLE HARVESTS
"There were plots that were abandoned and which are now
being used," farmer Mamadou Diaby said over the noise of the
small rice mill he operates in the town. "We have abundant
rainfall, which means that we can grow year-round. There are
plots that are doing two or even three harvests a year."
Ivory Coast's rice production jumped to 980,000 tonnes in
2012, the first year of the development plan, against 550,000
tonnes in 2011. Last year production hit 1.2 million tonnes,
with output projected to rise to 1.6 million this season.
Imports, meanwhile, fell to 830,000 tonnes last year, from
1.26 million tonnes in 2012.
"For the first time in 30 years we have reduced imports by
around 35 percent compared with the previous year. It's a trend
that will continue," Dembele said.
With average annual consumption of 70kg per head of
population, Ivory Coast will need to reach production of 2
million tonnes before it becomes self-sufficient - a level that
Dembele said should be achieved in 2016.
The government then plans to build up stocks to guard
against international price fluctuation before starting to
export to its regional neighbours two years later.
"We have a large deficit in terms of processing," Dembele
said. "If you produce paddy, you must be capable of processing
it. It's a very important element in the chain."
India is lending Ivory Coast 30 billion CFA francs to buy 30
processing units, each with annual capacity of 25,000 tonnes,
and to build storage units.
The Ivory Coast government expects locally produced and
processed rice to go on sale alongside imported rice by April.
Quite apart from the obvious savings on import costs, the
creation of a thriving local rice industry - from production to
milling and marketing - will have a significant knock-on effect
for the economy.
"In the end, this project will generate nearly 1.5 million
jobs, directly or indirectly," Dembele said.
(1 US dollar = 516.6500 CFA franc)
