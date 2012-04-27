SEOUL, April 27 South Korea bought a total of 28,919 tonnes of non-glutinous rice via tenders on April 18, state-run Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said on its website (www.at.or.kr). The purchase was to meet part of an import quota under a World Trade Organization agreement, and details are as follows: TONNE PRICE($/T) PROVIDER ARRIVAL/PORT 14,444 $559.92 Hyolim Limited July 31/Mokpo 8,000 $518.86 Samsung C&T Corp Sept 30/Incheon 6,475 $402.00 Daewoo International Corp Sept 30/Ulsan *Note: Of the above, 14,444 tonnes of rice was Thai origin while others had no restriction. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin)