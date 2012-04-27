British PM May reappoints Chris Grayling as transport minister - statement
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
SEOUL, April 27 South Korea bought a total of 28,919 tonnes of non-glutinous rice via tenders on April 18, state-run Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said on its website (www.at.or.kr). The purchase was to meet part of an import quota under a World Trade Organization agreement, and details are as follows: TONNE PRICE($/T) PROVIDER ARRIVAL/PORT 14,444 $559.92 Hyolim Limited July 31/Mokpo 8,000 $518.86 Samsung C&T Corp Sept 30/Incheon 6,475 $402.00 Daewoo International Corp Sept 30/Ulsan *Note: Of the above, 14,444 tonnes of rice was Thai origin while others had no restriction. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin)
VIENNA, June 11 The U.N. refugee agency called on Sunday for European countries to help Italy cope with an increasing flow of migrants after some 2,500 were rescued at the weekend and dozens were reported missing at sea after leaving Libya.