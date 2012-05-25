SEOUL, May 25 South Korea bought a total of 24,961 tonnes of non-glutinous rice via tenders on May 16, but it failed to buy 64,987 tonnes through other tenders, the state-run Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said on its website (www.at.or.kr). Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNE PRICE($/T) SUPPLIER ARRIVAL 12,936 $514.45 Singsong Food Corp Nov 30 12,025 $408.45 Daewoo International Corp Oct 31 *Note: The arrival for 12,936 tonnes should be to the port of Incheon while of 12,025 tonnes, 6,500 tonnes should be delivered to Incheon and the remaining 5,525 tonnes to Donghae. Details of the passed tenders are as follows: TONNE GRAIN TYPE ORIGIN ARRIVAL/PORT 15,515 Brown Long Thailand Oct 31/Donghae 16,361 Brown Medium No restriction Oct 31/Gunsan 11,111 Brown Short No restriction Oct 31/Masan 22,000 Brown Short China Nov 30/Gunsan (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Anand Basu)