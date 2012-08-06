ROME Aug 6 The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation said on Monday it had cut its 2012 global forecast for rice paddy production by 7.8 million tonnes to 724.5 million tonnes, due mainly to below average monsoon rains in India.

A 22 percent lower than average monsoon rainfall in India through mid-July is likely to reduce output in the country this season, FAO said. Production forecasts have also been cut for countries including Cambodia and Nepal.

It said that based on the new forecast, world rice paddy output in 2012 would still be marginally above levels reached in 2011.

As rice supplies and stocks are abundant, the likelihood of a strong price rebound in coming months is minimal, but the future direction of rice prices remains uncertain, FAO said.

In an interview with Reuters in July, FAO cited plentiful supplies of rice as one reason why world markets are not yet facing a food crisis of the kind seen in 2007/2008, despite soaring grain prices.

