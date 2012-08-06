(Adds quotes from FAO senior economist)
ROME Aug 6 The United Nations' food agency cut
its 2012 global rice production forecast but said supply would
still outstrip demand and that there was no increased risk of a
food crisis as long as countries do not resort to export bans.
The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said on Monday
it had cut its outlook for rice paddy production this year by
7.8 million tonnes to 724.5 million tonnes, due mainly to
below-average monsoon rains in India.
That is still higher than levels reached in 2011, FAO said
in its Rice Market Monitor. On a milled basis, it translates
into 483.1 million tonnes, above an expected utilisation of 474
million tonnes in 2012/13.
"The situation is still very comfortable on the rice side,"
an FAO senior economist, Concepcion Calpe, said by telephone.
"Even in the case of India, where you have this bad monsoon,
we still foresee a level of production which will be more than
sufficient to meet the country's needs and leave a surplus for
exports."
In July, the FAO cited plentiful supplies of rice as one
reason why world markets were not yet facing a food crisis like
that of 2007/2008 despite soaring grain prices.
Calpe said on Monday there was unlikely to be a repeat of
the 2007/08 situation as long as "countries do not start
reacting crazily as they did in 2007, which means that India
does not establish an export ban just because the monsoon is
delayed".
A 22 percent lower-than-average monsoon rainfall in India
through mid-July is likely to reduce output in the country this
season, FAO said. Production forecasts have also been cut for
countries including Cambodia and Nepal.
The likelihood of a strong rebound in rice prices in coming
months is minimal, but the future direction of rice prices
remains uncertain, FAO said.
