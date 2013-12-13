(Adds further comment throughout, detail)
By Michael Hogan and Jonathan Saul
HAMBURG/LONDON Dec 13 Syria tendered to import
food on Friday using a credit line from Iran's export bank in
what could be a test of last month's landmark deal to ease
Western financial sanctions on Tehran.
Sanctions also imposed on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's
government do not cover food but those on banking, asset freezes
and the country's two-year-old civil war have made tenders
difficult.
"This is the first time I have seen a tender from Syria
specifically offering payment by Iran," one European trader
said. "The tender document is very specific about payment."
Syria's General Foreign Trade Organisation is seeking to buy
150,000 tonnes of sugar, 50,000 tonnes of rice, 25,000 tonnes of
flour and a range of other food using a credit line from Iran,
traders said.
"The tender says there must be a written declaration by the
bidder to say they are fully briefed on the Iranian credit line
agreement between Syria and Iran and that they accept all the
contents of the terms and conditions," another European trader
said.
The agreement between Tehran and major powers appeared to
face its first major difficulty on Friday with Russia warning
that a new U.S. sanctions move could "seriously" complicate its
implementation.
"If Syria is indeed able to buy food staples using Iranian
funds, concerns that the net benefit to Iran will end up being
far greater than the $7 billion outlined in the nuclear
agreement are also likely to increase," said Torbjorn Soltvedt
of risk consultancy Maplecroft.
"The threshold for potential sellers to engage with Iran is
now much lower," Soltvedt said.
A former U.S. Treasury official said it was feasible that
Syria could set up a payment mechanism using Iranian funds held
in various bank accounts abroad. Such funds have been used by
Tehran to pay for its own food deals in recent months.
"Iran has so much money outside of the country held in
accounts. That I suspect can be used to finance purchases and
keep the money flowing to Assad," said the former official, who
advises companies on sanctions.
CREDIT LINES FROM IRAN
The tender specified that funds would come from the Export
Development Bank of Iran, a trader said.
EU and U.S. officials dealing with sanctions could not be
immediately reached for comment.
Relaxed banking sanctions on Iran could allow the country to
undertake more normal financial transactions with ally Syria,
where the United Nations has said evidence implicates Assad in
war crimes against his own people.
Syria has struggled in recent months to buy food through
tenders for rice, sugar, flour and wheat, although some deals
have been struck outside of that process using middlemen.
Prospects for an especially hard winter have made Syria's
plight even more urgent with the U.N. planning its first food
airlift into the country.
Syria in the past has asked to pay for its food purchases
through an unlocking of funds frozen in international bank
accounts.
Industry observers said its new approach using the Export
Development Bank of Iran could encourage more large trading
houses to bid in Syrian tenders.
"This is pretty clean-cut," said James Dunsterville, an
analyst at Geneva-based AgFlow. "You've got tender terms, you've
got payment terms, the question is can you do it? If the answer
is yes, and if you have time, then it will be done."
If the Iranian funding works well, this may be the way Syria
undertakes food imports while the current political upheaval
continues, he said.
Another trader said: "Given there is yet to be complete
clarity on this, one way they could make this work is Iran may
opt to use their locked funds in various accounts that can be
used for food payments. The feeling is this may work as it is
humanitarian business."
A spokeswoman for global commodities group Cargill declined
to comment on individual trades, saying:
"Cargill, like a variety of other multinational companies
with a global agricultural footprint, does sell agricultural
commodities to Iran and Syria as food is specifically excluded
from the sanctions."
(Additional reporting Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Maha
