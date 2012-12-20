WINNIPEG, Manitoba Dec 20 Canadian grain handler Richardson International Limited said on Thursday that it has received approval from Canada's Competition Bureau to close its C$800-million ($808 million) purchase of some country elevators, equity in a port grain terminal and processing plants from Glencore International PLC.

Richardson said it plans to close the transaction, which involves some assets Glencore acquired in its takeover of Viterra Inc this month, as soon as possible in 2013.