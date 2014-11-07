ZURICH Nov 7 Luxury goods group Richemont wants to increase its dividend year on year, even in difficult times, its finance chief told reporters on a call on Friday after the group reported a fall in profits for the first half.

"We want to increase the dividend year on year, in good and bad times," Gary Saage said.

He said Richemont was considering introducing shorter working hours at other watch brands than its flagship Cartier brand due to soft demand in the category, but had not made a decision yet.

He said there were no plans to extend the measures at Cartier to other factories. Employees at one Cartier factory in western Switzerland started working shorter hours this month. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)