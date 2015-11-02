PARIS Nov 2 Stanislas de Quercize, chief
executive of jeweller and watch-maker Cartier, has been off for
several weeks due to health problems, sources close to the
matter said.
Bernard Fornas, co-chief executive of parent group Richemont
, has been running the brand in the interim, they said.
"We do not know when he will be coming back," one of
Quercize's associates said, declining to be named.
Quercize, a 25-year Richemont group veteran, has been head
of Cartier since the end of 2012, replacing Fornas, after
running sister jewellery brand Van Cleef & Arpels for more than
seven years.
Several sources, including one of his direct assistants,
said he was suffering from "burn-out."
Quercize's absence from the Watches & Wonders fair in Hong
Kong, a key event for the brand's customers in Asia, was
noticed, the sources added.
Cartier, which accounts for more than 60 percent of
Richemont's operating profit, has been suffering from tough
trading in recent months due to lower demand in China and
traditional shopping hotspots such as Hong Kong.
Richemont declined to comment, while a Cartier spokeswoman
said: "I have no information."
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Mark Potter)